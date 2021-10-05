After a week of life-saving stay at Guam Memorial Hospital for COVID-19 pneumonia, Niño Pate was discharged on Sept. 23 and was sent to an isolation facility for a few days.

"I was discharged at GMH without any conversation about my bill. They just told me to focus on my recovery at this time," Pate, 42, said.

When Pate had shortness of breath, he was immediately admitted at GMH. His oxygen level was dangerously low at the time, and doctors had to treat his lungs. Pate has been thankful for GMH, his family and those who prayed for him during his ordeal.

Pate has so far not received a letter or a call from GMH about his hospitalization bill.

"One thing for sure, they took information of my private insurance," he said.

Across the United States, a number of Americans who survived COVID-19 at the hospital have now been grappling with another crisis: their hefty hospital bill of tens of thousands of dollars.

Studies put the national average cost of COVID-19 hospital care at $17,000. The longer the hospital stay, the higher the bill in most cases.

On Guam, the government recently put out advertisements reminding the public that COVID-19-related services – from testing to vaccines, and "COVID-19 treatment and therapeutics" – are "free" at participating providers.

The last one includes "treatment-related visits at an office, via telehealth, in an emergency room, for inpatient or outpatient/observation, at a skilled nursing facility, or for long-term acute care."

The notice also said this covers "rehabilitation care, and home health; use of medical equipment (e.g. oxygen, ventilator, etc.); and ambulance for emergency transportation and non-emergent transfers."

Many on Guam don't have health insurance.

But even without insurance, COVID-19 patients' hospital bills are supposed to be covered by federal pandemic funds, at least at GMH, according to the public hospital.

Combined daily COVID-19 hospitalizations at GMH, the Guam Regional Medical City and the U.S. Naval Hospital remains at double-digits, propelled by the highly transmissible delta variant. Most of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated with underlying conditions.

GMH on Monday shared its billing policy for COVID-19 patients.

"If a COVID-19 patient is insured, we bill their insurance company. They may have a co-pay depending on their own coverage and policy, though many insurance companies are covering 100% of the COVID stay," GMHA spokesperson Mai Habib said.

If a patient is a Medicaid, Medicare or Medically Indigent Program, or MIP, recipient, then GMH will bill those organizations, she said.

"If a patient has no insurance coverage at all, then we bill the federal government's COVID-19 uninsured program," Habib said.

Guam has been authorized to receive more than $3 billion in federal pandemic response and recovery. A little over $1 billion of that is for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Jerry Crisostomo, NetCare Life & Health Insurance Co., on Monday also shared how insurance helps pay for COVID-19 treatment.

"NetCare covers COVID hospitalization like any other medical conditions which is subject to applicable benefits such as copays, coinsurance and deductibles based on a members’ benefit plan," he said.

This policy also applies to not only COVID-19 hospitalization but also any COVID-19-related outpatient treatment or visits.

The insurance firm also covers COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at 100%, he said, based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"Under the federal guidelines, there’s really no requirements to cover COVID hospitalization," Crisostomo said. "Insurance companies have treated this illness like any other medical condition."

Discharge process changed

GMHA has modified the discharge process for COVID-19 patients, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Typically, non-COVID-19 patients head to the registration office before they leave the hospital.

But for COVID-19 patients, they go straight from their unit to the vehicle they’re being picked up in and transferred to the care of their guardian or point of contact, Habib said.

"This means that COVID patients do not typically see their bill when they leave the hospital and instead will receive it in the mail, at least a week or two later," Habib said.

Habib also said for any GMHA patient with any possible balance, co-pay or otherwise, whether COVID-19 related or not, GMHA has very flexible payback plans and works with every individual.

The hospital extends payment plans to as long as 72 months or five years, and will go as low as $25 a month for payback, depending on their amount.

"There's never a circumstance where we do not work with anyone who asks for support with their hospital bill," Habib said.

Guam's hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Monday night were at 56, with 33 of them unvaccinated and one is ineligible for vaccination.

Guam's COVID-19-related deaths continue to climb, with six additions over the weekend, bringing the total to 204 since March 2020.