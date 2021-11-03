A family of 11 were displaced after the wood and tin structure they had been living in burned to the ground on Wednesday afternoon.

"They lost everything," said Barrigada Mayor June Blas who visited the residence on North Sabana Dr. in Barrigada Heights.

The Guam Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:36 p.m. reporting a trash fire.

They received a second call at 12:39 p.m. and other calls reporting a structure fire, according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokesperson.

She said firefighters arrived at 12:45 p.m. to find the wood and tin structure fully engulfed in flames.

Blas and Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista visited the family. Their office was coordinating accepting donations of clothing and other items for the family.

"All of their belongings were burned in the fire. There's nothing left," Blas said. "We're doing what we can to try and get them some necessities and help them."

The mayor said the family had been renting the home for over a year.

American Red Cross Guam Chapter President Chita Blaise said volunteers were at the scene on Wednesday assessing the damage. Blaise said the organization will provide financial assistance and other basic necessities for the family.

The family members include: two 3-year-old girls, and several female teens and young adult men.

"We're just going to ask residents to assist the family with whatever they may need," Blaise said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, Chargualaf said. She said there was one family member in the home but no injuries were reported.