‘They put up a good fight’

Joseph Escotillo Laville Sr. would have celebrated his 96th birthday on Sept. 21.

He was Guam’s 23rd COVID-related death.

His wife of 57 years, Maria Ursula Laville, 92, died about a week after he did. She was the island's 32nd death linked to COVID.

“The first one that tested positive was my mother,” said Racquel Dizon-Ikei, describing the phone call she received while in Arizona, that her mother was brought to the Guam Memorial Hospital for fever.

Dizon-Ikei said she, too, had contracted the virus back in June, so she made sure to get negative test results before she planned her trip back to Guam.

“What is strange is they released her back to Maina (on Aug. 22), back to my dad. My dad contracted it,” she said. “So, either they got it the same time and my dad’s (symptoms) showed up later ... But they brought her back to Maina. Then, he started showing symptoms and got (by ambulance) to GMH and was identified as positive.”

Her mother was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Aug. 27, while her father was admitted to the GMH on Aug. 29, according to the Joint Information Center.

Dizon-Ikei said she also submitted a hardship application to the Department of Public Health and Social Services prior to her trip home, but she said she never got a response.

She was in the government’s quarantine facility while both her parents were in the hospital with the virus.

“I was not getting any answers from Public Health to help,” she said.

The family from time to time was able to check in on their parents at the hospital through Zoom.

On Sept. 11, her father died.

“I just felt my body go cold and was just crying all day because I couldn’t be there, I couldn’t get to him,” she said. After the news of my father, I wasn’t even eating as much.”

Dizon-Ikei was released from quarantine on Sept. 13.

While praying for her father, the family started to focus on their mother’s recovery. The hospital allowed them to be in touch with her remotely, on Zoom, even into her final moments.

“We just couldn’t even recognize her. She looked so helpless, so lost, so much in pain and so we prepared ourselves. With our father passing a week apart, I think she held on a little bit longer so we can be ready,” she said. “The doctor told us that it doesn’t look good for our mother. The big difference was this doctor told us she has been calling out in sounds of pain and that she is scared and frightened. That compounded our pain knowing she was very scared.”

Her mother passed away on Sept. 18.

“It’s just a terrible way to go,” she said. “They put up a good fight for their age. But, once one of them went, we knew that the other would follow so quickly.”

That night, she said, the power went out at her parents’ home.

“We are kind of superstitious and I said that’s mom. She is passing through one more time in Maina,” she said. “We understand as a proud Catholic family, we understand peace and we know that they are now without pain.”

Dizon-Ikei said her parents' legacy lives on through their six children, 25 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

“They were very close. Even in their old age, my dad would try to take care of her in every way possible. She had developed Alzheimer’s so was often very dependent on him,” she said. “My father, other than physical ailments of back ache, gout, arthritis ... he was fairly healthy for a 95-year-old.”

Maria Laville was a retired kindergarten teacher who worked in Agat, Adelup, Agana Heights, and C.L. Taitano Elementary schools.

Joseph Laville Sr. retired from the Guam Energy Office, and also worked for the Piti Power Plant and in the Army Transportation Corps. during World War II.

“We wish them peace together,” she said in a message to her parents. “We are sorry it had to be this way under GovGuam quarantine and COVID. That’s the saddest part at least for me. They left this earth with no one, with a cold hospital room, and scared.”

Dizon-Ikei said her husband and children along with other family members on their way to Guam will also have to be held in the government quarantine facility. However, she hopes the government can grant them the exemption, so that they can all be together.

“So, we can grieve together, but I am sitting in their house in Maina and I am still alone,” she said. “To have to go through the quarantine and hear the news this way. I get it that the world is suffering from COVID ... no one can go to the hospital, but for me, I thought I had a very good case to get out of quarantine, which I thought was inhumane. It was pain on top of pain.”