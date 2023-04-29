Public Auditor Benjamin J. Cruz has made it known that his office intends to look into the 1,200 laptops he saw boxed up in a room at the Guam Department of Education and why they aren’t being used by students, but according to a GDOE official, all the auditor had to do was ask in order to get an explanation and update.

“When the (Office of Public Accountability) walked in, from my understanding, (acting Superintendent Judith Won Pat) walked him over to the room, and he saw that, and I guess did not understand why they were there and made assumptions that were not correct," GDOE Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez said.

He clarified, however, that he did not oppose the analysis on the laptops being done.

“The audit is fine and welcomed, but a lot of times the questions can be answered by just asking somebody why,” he said. “I don’t know who he spoke to, if he spoke to the acting superintendent. The acting (superintendent) probably didn’t give him that information. Again, this was known by the superintendent and every acting superintendent after that. This is not something that was hidden or sitting there doing nothing."

Sanchez said he is not sure what Cruz was implying by honing in on the laptops in question, “but there’s a reason why those laptops were next to the superintendent’s office.”

The 1,200 computers were intended for staff to use while teleworking during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the department returned to face-to-face instruction, the laptops were repurposed for student use, he said.

'Loose laptops tend to walk away'

GDOE has 41 schools in the public education system and a decreased population of 25,000 students, Sanchez said, "1,200 laptops was not a big number for us to manage. We managed over 20,000 to over 25,000 laptops over the course of COVID-19 that had to be inventoried, tagged and distributed to teachers and students,” he said.

But to do so, Sanchez said, the laptops can't just be dished out, protocols must be followed.

“You don’t give them loose laptops because loose laptops tend to walk away. Also, loose laptops tend to be very difficult to inventory. So, we distribute these laptops in mobile carts that carry 30 laptops, or we put them in secured cabinets that are installed at the school site,” he said.

At this point, GDOE is waiting for an order of mobile carts to arrive and secure cabinets to be installed before the laptops can be distributed.

“They’re not just sitting around for no reason, we have to secure them when we distribute them to the schools. But also the implication that the students are missing out, the schools already have 25,000 laptops at the school sites, at the classrooms, some are still distributed to students and with the teachers. … That’s been there for the last year already,” Sanchez said.

According to the deputy superintendent, the laptops currently at GDOE's headquarters add up to roughly 30 laptops per school.

"Really, our students aren’t missing out because of these 1,200 laptops in the room. Again, they weren’t hiding, they were purposefully placed there, they were right next to the superintendent’s office, getting ready for distribution, and they will get distributed,” Sanchez said.

Most given out

In fact, Sanchez said, most of the laptops that are being referenced have been distributed already.

“We’ve used other mobile carts, and we were already doing that. So sometime in January or February (they) were distributed. I went there (Wednesday) just to check and there are a little over 220 left and those are earmarked for the Guam Public (Library System),” Sanchez said.

GDOE is working with the government's libraries to hand over some laptops for student use at the library facilities, Sanchez said.

“I know they will be opening up in the villages, and so we wanted to support them and their efforts. We have about 220 still in the room waiting for distribution to public libraries. We just have to do the paperwork to do that. But most of those laptops were already in the process of being moved out." he said.

Sanchez was adamant that the laptops in question have a purpose, which does not deprive students of resources.

“Again, through Education Stabilization Fund I and ESF II funding, over 25,000 laptops and computers are now in our schools,” he said. “Students use that technology on a regular basis. We also made sure all schools have a computer lab.”

'Ubiquitous'

He said technology such as laptops and computers is “ubiquitous” throughout schools.

“That really should be the focus and celebration, instead of thinking that 1,200 laptops are on the side not being used by anybody," he said.

If not for COVID-19 relief funding, GDOE would not have been able to reach the technological capacity it has, he said. Technology is one of three areas that GDOE has “always been lacking," Sanchez said.

The last time GDOE had the funding available for investing in technology was in 2010 when the department received American Rescue Plan funding, Sanchez said, but even then, the 15,000 laptops purchased was not enough.

“There was not enough for every classroom, there was not enough for every student, teachers had to share,” he said, stressing it caused inconveniences within the school system.

With this in mind, Sanchez said GDOE is aware of the need to ensure the laptops now in inventory are well kept to ensure longevity of the devices beyond the five years the federal government requires before replenishing the current supply.

“Whenever laptops get old, damaged or need to be surveyed, ... we go ahead and clear those out of the inventory,” he explained.

If there are any additional laptops that have been surveyed and reached their lifespan, they are relinquished from GDOE and provided to agencies in need, he said.

But for those that remain in GDOE’s inventory, Sanchez said, “the schools have been very diligent in the distribution of laptops as well as the use within the classrooms."

Out of 12,000 laptops, only about 500 have been returned or lost or damaged.

“That really shows how responsible the students were and the schools in taking care of the assets," Sanchez said.

He said GDOE’s intent is to make sure the laptops last 10 to 15 years to allow the department to maintain the volume of laptops in its inventory, understanding that funding may not be available in the future to make similar investments.