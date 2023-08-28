‘They shut me down’ without due process or an explanation

Guam’s only outdoor public shooting range was shut down by the government, a move the facility's co-owner, John Sablan, said will have negative impacts on the community.

The Sportsland Shooting Range served as a place for people to exercise their Second Amendment right to bear arms long before Sablan took over the business in 2018.

“People could come to the range to safely practice through recreational shooting, get proper hands-on education through firearms training courses with nationally certified instructors, and more. The closing of our range means there will no longer be a safe place for our citizens to exercise this constitutional right and will have said citizens resorting (to doing) so in their residential properties,” a change.org petition to keep the range open stated.

The shooting range, which sits on agriculturally zoned property, was granted a conditional use permit in 1982. According to Sablan, that conditional use never expires, and was transferred over to him when he purchased the company.

“When I purchased the company in 2018, I did so after doing my due diligence in ensuring the legitimate and legal operation of the shooting range. Attorneys, consultants and government officials, including the Department of Land Management chief planner, gave the green light, so I invested over $1 million into this,” Sablan said.

Each year since, Sablan has renewed the business license for the shooting range, as mandated by law, he said. But this year, the Department of Land Management wouldn't sign off on the renewal.

“Now, without due process and without any written notice or explanation, (Land Management) would not sign off on my renewal this year, which led to the Department of Revenue and Taxation issuing a notice of violation for not renewing my business license,” Sablan told The Guam Daily Post.

Because of Typhoon Mawar, businesses had until July 31 to renew their licenses. Sablan initiated the process in June.

“When it got to DLM, it sat there, and they wouldn’t give me a written explanation of why they wouldn’t sign off, all stemming from a noise complaint that has since grown to other allegations. DLM has mentioned that I also improperly built a temporary structure on the property, but still nothing formally in writing,” Sablan said.

Sablan said he was willing to make the corrections, but wanted a formal notice in writing detailing the issues, which he has yet to receive.

“So, they shut me down before affording me my right to due process and without any explanation that would have allowed me to fix any issue prior to the deadline to renew,” he said.

Revenue lost, events canceled

The shooting range closed its doors Friday, the day after three Rev and Tax inspectors issued the notice of violation. The closure has resulted in a loss of business, as well as closure of the only resource available to people to safely practice gun use, according to Sablan.

“We did the numbers and we stand to lose between $10,000 and $15,000 in revenue. We train judges, senators, we’ve trained prominent businesspeople, we train a ton of local citizens that want to do the responsible thing when it comes to gun ownership and that’s to get basic firearm handling training," he said. "Friday, Saturday and Sunday we probably have 250 customers (who) are scheduled to be on the range for one thing or another."

Among the events that needed to be canceled as a result of the shutdown were a shooting competition with 30 competitors and U.S. Marshals Service training which would have certified eight law enforcement officers, as well as 40 tourists scheduled to use the range.

A change.org petition was started by Sportsland Shooting Range in response to the closure.

“My girls put together a petition on social media to garner support (from) all our customers, and it’s growing as we speak. We want to show the senators and other officials this is not just a family business, this is a business the community uses, (as well as) the tourism industry,” he said.

Sportsland Shooting Range was among the businesses to receive local government assistance recently to aid in reopening after Typhoon Mawar.

“Sportsland got a grant from the Guam Visitors Bureau with Gov. Carl Gutierrez’s recent (aid program), and it was a $10,000 grant to keep the range open. And here we are, shut down (by) the government’s inaction,” Sablan said. "And I would call it government corruption, too."

Because Sablan believes government corruption was at play in shutting down the shooting range, he filed a complaint Friday with the Office of the Attorney General against Rev and Tax and Land Management.