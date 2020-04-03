'They're asking us to help them get over this God-awful virus'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during a morning update expounded on her decision to allow Navy sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt off the military base and be quarantined in hotels.

"The bottom line is our sailors go out and protect our freedom," the governor said. "We ask them to go out and sacrifice their lives for our protections, and they are asking us to help them get over this god-awful virus. And when I look at the opportunities and possibilities and the space, I decided to say yes."

On Wednesday, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. John Aquilino stated the military was working with the governor to house the sailors off the base.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt pulled into port on Guam on March 27 after several of its sailors tested positive for COVID-19 and had been air lifted to Naval Hospital Guam.

On Wednesday, the governor and Joint Region Marianas announced they reached an agreement that only sailors who tested negative would be allowed to be transported off base and to a designated hotel for a 14-day quarantine, where they would have no interaction with the community and be strictly monitored.

"The admiral has assured me that only those that are negative tested results sailors will be going to these quarantine places in hotels that they would be making an arrangement with," Leon Guerrero said Thursday morning. "They cannot go out of their rooms. They cannot go out to the lobby areas. They cant go to the beaches. The Navy is going to place security guards on the floors. They're going to have roving security and have leadership stay with them."

The governor reiterated that her biggest priority is the protection of the community but said she also had a "morale obligation, as an ethical action" to help when we could.

"I know that there’s been a lot of discussions out there. This decision was made based on a lot of discussions and a lot of information, and once I felt that I am assured and I felt that that we will continue with protecting our community, I made that decision."

Should a sailor who is under quarantine test positive, the governor said it would not impact hospital or public health resources, saying she has been assured the military will use its systems and processes to deal with the positive individual.

"So our resources for our local community will be resources for our local community, I am assured by the military with that," Leon Guerrero said.

The governor said she has also been assured that the military will help with supplies, test kits and medical resources.

"It’s a two-way partnership. It’s a two-way assistance because this virus does not discriminate. ... We need to come together as a region. We need to be able to help each other. That’s what we are about in our community," she said.