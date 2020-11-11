A man who was fired from his job as a maintenance worker on Andersen Air Force Base after he was accused of stealing from an airman on the military installation won’t have to spend any time in prison.

Aniceto T. Deles, 54, who pleaded no contest to theft within special maritime and territorial jurisdiction in August, was sentenced to one month under probation before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday.

Deles was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Petersburg had recommended Deles serve two months of home confinement, two years’ probation, and pay a $1,000 fine.

“He victimized a member of the armed forces. He lied about it afterward,” said Petersburg. “It was only after the police were going to be called that he returned those items.”

On March 12, 2019, Deles stole $1,000 in cash and eight gold coins from a safe inside a room at the Gateway Inn and Suites on Andersen, court documents state.

The stolen items were valued at more than $10,000 and were recovered.

Defense attorney Briana Kottke told the court that the prosecutor’s recommendation for home confinement is “absolutely unnecessary,” as the victim did not want the defendant to be prosecuted.

“He returned all of the items within 24 hours,” said Kottke. “He lost his job that he’s held for a very long time. This has really rocked his world and now he has this felony on his record.”

Despite the U.S. Probation Office’s recommendation for two years of probation and a $1,000 fine, Tydingco-Gatewood sentenced Deles to half that time.

“The court does consider that the defendant has essentially pled guilty to the offense. It looks like he intended to steal,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “The court notes the defendant returned all the items.”

Deles initially denied the theft until management at the Gateway Inn and Suites indicated they were going to contact law enforcement, documents state.

The stolen items were found inside the trunk of his car, documents state.