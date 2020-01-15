Thief with drug problem locked up again

A man initially sentenced on theft of government property and trespassing charges has been detained by federal court marshals as he waits to answer drug-use allegations, as well as accusation that he failed to appear for drug testing and counseling.

Jessie J. C. Reyes is set to appear before the court again on Jan. 28. His appointed attorney, Public Defender John Gorman, argued for his release pending the hearing, but the court decided to remand him to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Used meth and booze, missed counseling

Court documents state that Reyes admitted to using methamphetamine on occasions in September, October, November and December 2019. He reportedly tested positive for the drug in November 2019.

He also allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol in October 2019 and failed to appear for drug testing and counseling on occasions in November and December 2019.

This may be the third time Reyes will have his release revoked.

He was initially indicted in 2014, along with four others, for the theft of an antenna from the U.S. Navy. He was sentenced in 2015 to time he'd already served while detained, which was about three months and 12 days, followed by three years of supervised release.

Release, bust for meth, detain, repeat

In September 2015, Reyes was accepted into the Drug Offender Re-Entry program but was terminated on Aug. 23, 2017, according to court documents.

His release was first revoked in October 2017 based on three admissions of drug use, a positive drug test, failure to report for testing and failure to attend substance abuse counseling.

He was released again in November 2017 but that release was revoked in February 2019 after he admitted to using drugs six times. He was sentenced to six months in prison followed by 25 months of supervised release.

Reyes was released again in August 2019 and would have completed the supervised release term by September 2021.