Burglars made away with school equipment, money and snacks after rummaging through several classrooms at Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School earlier this week, said Department of Education officials.

On Feb. 25, the Guam Police Department responded to a burglary complaint at the Dededo school.

“Preliminary police reports suggest that school officials arrived for daily operations only to discover five classrooms were maliciously damaged with items stolen from within the rooms,” said GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

“Further assessments were made where school officials discovered that a restroom was also entered and damaged as well,” Tapao said.

Isa Baza, GDOE spokeswoman, confirmed that school employees reported items missing from classrooms, including equipment, money and snacks.

Baza did not say how much the stolen items cost nor was there an estimate of the damage to the classrooms and the bathrooms.

Tapao said the Benavente Middle School community of students and teachers is reaching out to residents for their help in finding the people responsible for the theft and vandalism.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.