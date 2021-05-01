Thieves hit multiple GDOE schools

Several Guam Department of Education schools have reported break-ins in the past week alone, prompting GDOE to seek the community's assistance in keeping schools safe from thieves and vandals.

"We've been getting reports of break-ins at our schools, most notably Untalan Middle School, Price Elementary, and we believe there was an attempt at Carbullido Elementary School," said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

Police are investigating the break-ins. Fernandez said that Untalan had been hit three times.

"And I believe in at least in a couple of instances it was targeting the same place, so we are really concerned that this might be people who have information about where exactly they want to go on the campus," Fernandez said.

School administrations are assessing the value of the items stolen and the damage caused. Fernandez said once the reports are ready, they will be shared with the police.

Fernandez said police have dusted for fingerprints and are gathering intelligence to try to identify the culprits.

Fernandez said officials have not determined whether the culprits are minors or adults.

"We are not really sure. Sometimes you can go by what items get taken. Sometimes what we see is food and snacks, and we say maybe this is kids. But when they are items of higher value, maybe there's something more at work, maybe adults that are looking to take items, maybe to sell," said Fernandez.

Regardless of who the culprits are, Fernandez said, he is concerned that there are individuals in the community taking advantage of schools.

"As we work to invest in our schools and work to prepare ourselves for more online learning, bringing kids back to school and investing in the safety items and supplies, we are concerned that there are those in the community that don't mean well and are looking for opportunities to take advantage when schools are not open," Fernandez said.

Fernandez said GDOE will press the attorney general's office to pursue restitution if the perpetrators are apprehended and adjudicated.

"Just to take the value that was lost and restore it to the school, that would be a minimum expectation for those that are caught," said Fernandez.

While police work to apprehend the suspects, Fernandez said GDOE is looking into beefing up preventive measures.

"We are having a conversation with the schools as to what else we can do during this time to shore up security. Whether it's security cameras, alarms, things that we need to do to make sure we take care of this issue," said Fernandez.

Fernandez said teachers are instructed to take everything of value home. But more has to be done.

"Even if it's just people coming in, breaking in, damaging property, they might not find anything, but we still have to repair doors, windows, do the classroom fixes that do cost money. This is not the time to spend resources on things like that. We need to be getting our kids ready to go back to school," Fernandez said.

GDOE is asking the community to help keep an eye on school facilities.

"Join us in watching over our schools and protecting them from harm. We need to work together in this particular time, not just the school, not just the police. Really, everyone in the community who can help keep watch, especially over the weekends," Fernandez said.