Thieves make off with Donne’ Festival icon

The iconic donne', or hot pepper, that served as a monument for the village of Mangilao has been stolen.

“Myself and my staff were preparing to set up lights for Christmas when we noticed the chili pepper was gone ... the donne',” Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta recalled. He noticed the pepper was missing on Tuesday.

According to Guam Police Department spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella, a complaint was made Tuesday regarding the theft. The complaint states that the sculpture was last seen at about 10 a.m. A few hours later, the donne' disappeared.

As of Wednesday morning, the large pepper had not been recovered, Savella added.

Five years ago, Ungacta asked the previous owners of the pepper, Chili's restaurant and Coca-Cola, to have it permanently placed in Mangilao. He was disappointed because of the significance it has to the village.

“It's a mascot. It's an icon for the community that we use and showcase to promote farmers, promote the hot pepper and to promote the Donne' Festival,” Ungacta said. He added that the giant chili was a monument for the community.

“I leave it there because when tourists come by, you see them stop by and take a picture. So, there's like a monument out there that displays ... at our Thursday night market,” he said.

The pepper sculpture is made of fiberglass material and weighs about 80 pounds, according to Savella. Ungacta believes the heist must have been organized ahead of time.

“Man, they had to plan that because it takes about six or seven people. It's pretty heavy. You can't just put that in a regular pickup,” he said.

Ungacta hopes that police investigators recover the hot pepper statue before the new year.