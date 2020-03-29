Thieves steal estimated $1,700 in equipment from church

Police are investigating a break-in at the Lutheran Church of Guam where electronic equipment and other items totaling an estimated $1,700 were stolen.

According to police, sometime between late Thursday night and 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, the suspects broke into the Anigua church and took the items.

According to comments posted on social media, the suspects appeared to have stayed for at least several hours at the church. Nothing was vandalized.

"Also want to let everyone know (the Guam Police Department) was great – two officers responded quickly, I would say very fast for a nonemergency call. They went around with us to record what was missing, out of place and left behind by the burglars. Then within the hour, (a crime scene unit) was there to photograph the scene and collect items left behind, such as water bottles and a machete. So big thanks to GPD!"

Police are asking anyone with information to call 472-8911. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.