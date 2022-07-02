Thieves target site of canoe project in Piti

Monique Storie was in disbelief when she found Friday morning that items had gone missing and structures had been vandalized at the site of a University of Guam Island Wisdom project in Piti.

“Disheartening, completely astonished, very confused, and some bits of disappointment,” said Storie, UOG dean of university libraries, as she described how she felt after seeing the aftermath at Pedro Santos Memorial Park.

For two days, Storie said, the university had been working with the Piti Mayor's Office to restore a canoe. The vessel was protected from the elements by a canopy, and the tools being used were locked away inside a shipping container at the park.

“We were in the process of actually refurbishing and reassembling the canoe. We have a canopy to shade the canoe and overnight the canopy was destroyed, the tarp is missing, and we found the container, which was locked when we left last night. It was unlocked, the bolt was cut and items are missing,” she said.

A total of $800 worth of tools, including chainsaws and drills, were stolen.

“This really is disappointing, but rest assured we are going to continue in our efforts,” said Melissa Taitano, assistant professor with the UOG Micronesian Area Research Center. “We believe in the positive change and the positive contributions this traditional navigation effort can have for the entire community and the entire region.”

The incident was reported to the Guam Police Department. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police.

Members of the community have since stepped in to help clean up, so the canoe project can continue.

The plan is to have it completed within one month.

“This is a positive effort, partnership between the village and its people, university and the entire island. To be able to provide this kind of experience and share the knowledge with all of the youth so that they can kind of understand, reach into their past and glean some wisdom and pick up skills for the future,” Taitano said. “We don’t hold any ill will against those who did it. We just say let’s work together and let’s not be divisive because there is such a need for this work to be done. There is a lot of room for everybody, and we don’t need to be in competition with one another.”