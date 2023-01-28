'Think about it,' judge warns in murder case

A man suspected in a fatal shooting and set to begin his murder trial in about three months was warned by a judge about potential consequences that may come with his legal requests.

Janus Galanote Tabbada appeared Friday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, for his case connected to the shooting of Edward Bamba in November 2022.

With Tabbada was his attorney, Terrence Timblin, who confirmed to Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III that his client was asserting his right to a speedy trial not only for the murder charges but also for a separate drug charge.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Feb. 20 for both cases, but Lamorena told Tabbada of the factors he should consider when asking to begin trial a short time after being charged.

"Mr. Tabbada, your case is a very serious case, and I don't know if Mr. Timblin has had enough time to formulate strategies and filing motions for you," Lamorena said. "If you're found guilty, you'll stay in prison for the rest of your life. That's the drawback, but if you still wish to assert, we will still go on."

Tabada will have until Feb. 3 to rescind the speedy trial motion.

"I want you to think about it," Lamorena said.

Timblin also said he would speak to his client about the decision.

Body found in Dededo

Tabbada's charges stem from police discovering a man's body lifeless and with a single puncture wound on his chest at a Dededo residence in the Chalan Eskuela area on Nov. 12, 2022, court documents state.

The Guam Police Department launched a death investigation and interviewed witnesses who reported Tabbada had shot the man, identified as Bamba, then fled the area in a vehicle. Tabbada allegedly told one of the witnesses that Bamba had threatened his life.

A 10-day search followed and resulted in police finding Tabbada in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Micronesia Mall, allegedly while in possession of methamphetamine.