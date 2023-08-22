There's too much that Guam residents don't know for support to be thrown behind the 360-degree missile defense system planned for the island, according to the Pacific Center for Island Security.

A list of "doubts and concerns" about the 20-site system was sent to the Missile Defense Agency by PCIS, which is chaired by former Guam Del. Robert Underwood.

"The reality is that we do not have enough information to provide informed input into the process," Underwood wrote in a letter, which was attached to an extensive list of outstanding questions about the Guam Defense System. "We do not know the configuration of these proposed 20 sites and how much land will be used. We do not know the related land use and airspace restrictions associated with these sites. We do not know how much mobility is expected from these missile batteries. We do not know how much training is expected and how often these systems will be tested once they are in our neighborhood."

Testimony was submitted as part of an initial comment period for the project, which closed Friday.

Though some 2,000 acres are being analyzed for the project, which will eventually be whittled down to about 1,000 acres, Missile Defense Agency officials have said exact details will not be available until a draft environmental impact statement is submitted some time early next year. Residents will have another opportunity to comment at that time.

Missing 'the whole picture'

Underwood, in a statement, insisted the island is "not being given the whole picture."

He questions how true it is that the system will be used to defend the island, as opposed to protect the U.S. military's ability to project force into the Pacific as tensions ramp up with China over Taiwan.

The former delegate also doubts the process of public input, which is meant to be limited to residents submitting commentary about potential impacts to environmental and historical impacts of the missile system.

"We are being asked to address the impact of the (missile defense system) rather than the reason for its existence," he stated.

He goes on to write about the lack of voting representation for Guam.

"This means that we have no meaningful role in deciding whether the threat from China necessitates this action," Underwood stated. "It means that we have a limited role in deciding whether diplomacy or economic initiatives would be better for us and our island neighborhood."

'Full, complete and honest answers'

Every family on Guam has a military connection and every recreational, agricultural, economic or environmental issue on the island has military roots, the former delegate stated. For that reason, he said the public deserves more information.

"The people of Guåhan should be given answers and dealt with as the mature, self-governing community that they are," he wrote. "This will be a great time for the Department of Defense to demonstrate that they trust the people of Guåhan with full, complete and honest answers to these questions."

The Post asked the Office of the Governor and other government of Guam offices for copies of testimony submitted as part of the missile defense comment period, but had not received any other testimony as of press time Monday.