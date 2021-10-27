A third suspect was arrested in connection to the murder of Adam James Messier, 39.

Brandon James Flaherty, 29, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder.

He was taken into custody Tuesday evening, according to records at the Department of Corrections.

Messier was reported missing in September 2017.

A woman recently arrested in a separate case, who witnessed the alleged incident, helped investigators to identify the four men who allegedly beat Messier to death before they disposed of his body.

The witness told authorities that her now-deceased boyfriend, Jason Alianza, along with his brother, Donavan Elliott Alianza Carriaga, and Alianza's son, Curtis James Blas, brutally beat Messier, while a fourth unnamed suspect was holding Messier down, court documents state.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if Flaherty is the fourth unidentified suspect.

Alianza was living with Messier at the Tumon Horizon Condominums at the time of the alleged attack.

The witness also alleged that she saw Carriaga strangling Messier with a tie strap before the suspects disposed of Messier’s body.

Blas, 23, and Carriaga, 23, each were charged with aggravated murder as a first-degree felony.

The witness alleged that Alianza became upset with Messier the day before the attack after Messier threatened to report him to the landlord for using illicit drugs.

Arrest record

According to prison records, Flaherty was arrested in 2014 on charges of vehicular homicide while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and speeding. He was also arrested in 2017 on charges of license plate forgery or fraud.