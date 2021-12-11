SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Finance said 2,131 Third Economic Impact Payments, otherwise known as EIP3 or stimulus checks, amounting to $3,435,937, were distributed this week.

This batch is the additional $1,400 in payments due to CNMI taxpayers based on their 2020 income tax returns or amendments.

The Finance Department said the third stimulus checks initially were based on the 2019 income tax return, thus taxpayers may have been entitled to additional funds based on the 2020 return.

Finance said, as of this week, 635 notices have been mailed to taxpayers who have not received a third stimulus payment due to filing error or ineligibility.

Taxpayers have been advised to resolve pending errors by Thursday, Dec. 23, in order to be processed for a payment by the Friday, Dec. 31, deadline.

Taxpayers also may claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit to receive the third stimulus payment in the 2022 tax season.

The CNMI Division of Revenue and Taxation has requested a batch of 837 new local stimulus cards, amounting to $524,500, that should be arriving within the next three to four weeks.

Revenue and Taxation said it will reload 221 existing cards with additional funds based on 2020 returns, amendments or corrections.

The local stimulus is $500 per eligible person.