Third COVID-19 case at Legislature confirmed

Another legislative employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This is the third person to have a confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus. The first was an employee, whose positive test result prompted the closure of the Congress Building and testing as well as contact tracing. A couple days later, Sen. Wil Castro disclosed that he tested positive as well.

This third person remains in home isolation, as advised by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to a press release from the Legislature. The last day the employee was at the Guam Congress Building was Wednesday, Aug. 12 — the day before the facility was closed.

"The Guam Legislature continues to be guided by the Department of Public Health on timelines and procedures for reopening the Guam Congress Building, and allowing employees to return to their respective worksites," the press release stated.

Officials have said the earliest possible date to reopen the Congress Building is Thursday, Aug. 27.

Buenas yan​ ​Håfa Adai,​

joesa@guamlegislature.org