Third fast response cutter arriving on Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard has accepted the delivery of its newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter Frederick Hatch from Bollinger Shipyards in Key West, Florida, on Thursday.

The fast response cutter will be the third such vessel to be stationed on Guam and will arrive during the summer. The cutter will remain in Florida while the crew completes pre-commissioning trials and maintenance.

“The fast response cutters in the Pacific are a game-changer for the Coast Guard,” said Cmdr. Josh Empen, deputy sector commander for Coast Guard Sector Guam.

Guam also is the home port to Coast Guard Cutter Myrtle Hazard and Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry.

The two Guam-based cutters have saved mariners in distress at sea, intercepted narcotics, and boarded several vessels to deter illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in Oceania, according to Empen.

“These cutters are conducting longer missions over greater distances than the older patrol boats they are replacing,” Empen stated.

Fast-response cutters boast a wide array of improvements over their predecessors including advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, the Coast Guard stated.

“All of our accomplishments to date are due to the tremendous amount of hard work our crew has put into this process,” said Lt. Craig Rooke, the Frederick Hatch’s commanding officer. “They continue to amaze me every day with their great attitude and their tremendous effort that they have been putting into the pre-commission process. I know Frederick Hatch would be proud.”

The cutter is named in honor of Frederick Hatch, a two-time recipient of the Gold Lifesaving Medal. Hatch was awarded his first medal in 1884 while he was a surfman at the Cleveland Life-Saving Station for rescuing the crew of the schooner Sophia Minch during an October gale. He received his second Gold Lifesaving Medal after he rescued those on board the schooner Wahnapitae ran aground near the Cleveland Breakwater lighthouse in 1890.