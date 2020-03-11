Guam Fire Department Chief Daniel Stone said there were three person under investigation cases for possible COVID-19.

Stone was part of a panel that spoke to senators during session on Bill 308-35, which would create the Emergency Pandemic Fund.

He told senators that there were two initial potential cases. The first person was seen at the Guam Regional Medical City but then moved to an isolation room at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Wednesday. A second patient was seen at a local private clinic. The third person had called 911 and brought to the hospital.

According to Adelup, the third person’s symptoms were “resolved.” And that leaves only two people who are under observation for potential COVID-19. Adelup yesterday stated that these individuals didn’t quite meet the criteria for PUI but they were being tested “out of an abundance of caution”.