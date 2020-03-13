A 9-month-old baby is the third ongoing surveillance case for COVID-19 on Guam and will undergo testing, according to Linda DeNorcey, the director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The child came in to Guam Memorial Hospital yesterday, but DeNorcey said she did not have the exact arrival time.

The parents of the baby apparently did not have symptoms for COVID-19 so they are not being tested at this time.

The other two current surveillance cases undergoing testing involve an elderly couple who recently traveled to Japan. They are under home isolation. Samples were taken from the pair after they showed up to a private clinic Thursday experiencing possible symptoms of the coronavirus.

Prior to this, there were two earlier surveillance cases but tests have since come back negative for the virus.

DeNorcey was part of a cabinet meeting at Adelup this morning. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said it was a regular meeting but she also updated staff on COVID-19. Lawmakers passed an emergency pandemic spending bill on Thursday. Leon Guerrero said she hasn't seen the measure yet.