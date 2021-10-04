'This battle ... has felt never ending': 6 more deaths linked to COVID-19 raise Guam's total above 200

Six COVID-19-related fatalities were reported between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3, according to the Joint Information Center.

The newly confirmed fatalities pushed Guam's death toll above the 200 mark as the delta variant is being blamed for faster and widespread infections and severe cases.

JIC confirmed the following:

• The 199th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Sept. 29. The patient was a 52-year-old woman who was unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Sept. 29.

• The 200th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 30. The patient was a 27-year-old man who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Sept. 30.

• The 201st fatality occurred at GMH on Sept. 30. The patient was a 62-year-old woman who was vaccinated but had underlying health conditions. She was a known COVID-19 case.

• The 202nd fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 1. The patient was a 69-year-old man who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health conditions. He was a known COVID-19 patient.

• The 203rd fatality occurred at GRMC on Oct. 2. The patient was a 52-year-old man who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health conditions. He was a known COVID-19 patient.

• The 204th fatality occurred at GRMC on Oct. 3. The patient was an 83-year-old man who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health conditions. He was a known COVID-19 positive.

“The virus continues to bring upon our community loss and sadness," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The governor said she, her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said to the grieving families they are praying for healing.

“While this battle with COVID-19 has felt never-ending, we will continue our aggressive efforts to combat this virus with all the tools and resources available to us.”

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 out of 246 tests performed on Oct. 3. Five cases were identified through contact tracing.

An additional 63 cases were also reported as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported between October 2 – 3.