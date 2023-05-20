'This is going to be a concern': NWS says to prepare for storm

The National Weather Service is closely monitoring Invest 97W as weather forecast models predict it could develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. NWS encouraged Guam residents to prepare now and over the weekend before the stormy weather hits Monday.

On Friday, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, along with NWS, held a heavy weather briefing, which brought together response activity coordinators for planning purposes. At the time, Invest 97W was located about 610 miles south-southeast of Guam, traveling at 6 mph.

“We’ve been watching this for a little while, and the Micronesia states of Yap and Chuuk," said Landon Aydlett, NWS chief meteorologist. "This thing is starting to spin up gradually just west of Chuuk Lagoon."

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued a tropical cyclone formation alert early Friday morning, which Adylett said “means that significant development into a tropical depression is likely within 24 hours."

NWS said the system favored a track that will bring Invest 97W toward the Mariana Islands. Adylett said the slow movement of the system makes it “an ill-defined low-level circulation center that’s kept the system relatively disorganized.”

But Invest 97W is starting to come together with sustained winds reported earlier in the day at 25 mph, gusting to 30 to 35 mph. Tracking of the system's possible approaches places Guam in the “crosshairs.”

“This is going to be a concern for us moving into the weekend and early next week, for a number of reasons. Specifically, the system is expected to take a turn toward the north-northwest once it gets its low-level circulation together,” Aydlett said.

That would put it near or very close to Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands probably early next week, Aydlett said.

"It’s a very disorganized system; it’s still trying to get its act together. ... This is the single forecast model that shows different plots based on different parameters being adjusted a little bit, all making a beeline toward Guam and the CNMI," he said.

NWS said there is indication that rapid intensification could occur once the low-level circulation center develops.

“We’ve seen this trend in several forecast models over the last two to three days. It does make it a concerning situation for Guam and the CNMI,” he said.

'We are going to be watching'

There is a chance the weather system could miss Guam. However, Aydlett said, if the system does hit the island, the island is ready.

"Can we deal with a direct hit next week? Absolutely, yes. We are right there in the crosshairs. This thing is something we have to take very seriously over next two to three days,” Aydlett said.

NWS said the system’s passage would be in the Marianas, "whether it’s to the west of Guam, to the east of Saipan, or directly through the islands.”

Aydlett stressed the potential for it to be a tropical storm or typhoon.

“We could see a range of winds from damaging 39 mph sustained winds to destructive winds, maybe even to Category 1 typhoon-force conditions. We are going to be watching for that trend," he said.

The NWS will be issuing updates every six hours as the system continues to develop, he said.

“The overnight guidance from last night said we have a 30% to 40% chance of winds upward of 30 to 35 mph for next week. We have a 20% chance of winds 45 mph early next week. We are going to see these numbers change every six hours with the next forecast model cycle,” he said.

Through the weekend, NWS said, clear weather is expected for the Marianas before inclement weather arrives as early as Monday and through Wednesday.

NWS: Be prepared

NWS said the community should prepare over the weekend.

“Time is on our side. It’s the weekend, we have beautiful weather Saturday and Sunday. ... This weekend is when you need to take those actions, thinking through the processes,” Aydlett said.

NWS will have a better idea of the system’s path and intensity over the weekend, but island residents shouldn't wait to prepare their homes and families for a storm.