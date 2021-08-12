The eve of the Guam Department of Education's first day of the new school year involved some last-minute buying of school supplies and school uniforms for many families.

And at schools islandwide, teachers, staff and administrators were rushing to get ready for today, the first time in more than a year for many of the 28,000 Guam public school students to return to school campuses since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

About 92% of GDOE students signed up for in-person learning this school year. The rest opted for online learning.

Students will be wearing masks, teachers and school staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and there will be school monitors to ensure there will be at least a 3-foot distance between students.

"This is it! Classes start tomorrow ... I look forward to seeing all of you – school employees, students, parents – tomorrow as we welcome the start of a new school year. Remember, face masks and uniforms required. See you there!" Superintendent Jon Fernandez tweeted.

For some families, a lot of time on Wednesday was spent waiting in long lines to buy school uniforms.

This school year, GDOE set aside $2 million in federal Education Stabilization Funds and American Rescue Plan funds for the school uniform vouchers. GDOE also allocated $4 million to help students with school supplies.

According to GDOE officials, vouchers to assist families who are struggling to purchase uniforms are running out.

Uniform vouchers funded by GDOE's Consolidated Grant were made available at schools. The voucher is redeemable for one uniform set per student.

While priority was given to students who are homeless or are on federal assistance, Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez said all families qualify.

"Families will just have to request for assistance. We're trying to do it in a way that doesn't single out or embarrass the students," Sanchez said.

Southern High School officials indicated Wednesday that they were out of vouchers.

Some schools also have uniform banks, offering students new or used uniforms that were donated.

Sanchez said there will be other opportunities for families to secure uniforms with vouchers, but it may be a while before they are ready.

"It might be as long as two months because it has to go out to bid. We aren't able to automatically purchase from the vendor since it's such a large amount," Sanchez said.

GDOE noted that data prior to the pandemic showed that about 1,000 students had difficulties securing uniforms. That number is expected to increase to about 5,000 students.

With this in mind, GDOE officials have stressed that not having a uniform shouldn't be the reason a student does not attend school.

Placing education over policy, GDOE officials said students will not be penalized for not wearing a school uniform.