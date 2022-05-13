'This is not the Wild West': Tourism board pauses after CEO's accusations

Visitor arrivals are picking up, but there are more troubles within the Guam Visitors Bureau as more accusations of conflict of interest and illegal acts were hurled Thursday, ending with the board of directors voting to postpone all board meetings indefinitely and hire its own counsel.

The vote was 8-3.

The motion, offered by director George Chiu, was both to postpone all board meetings until the bureau has "harmonized enabling legislation and bylaws passed in 2013 that was deemed illegal by the legal counsel," and for the board to hire its own legal counsel using GVB funds.

Chiu and other directors, including Ben Ferguson and Sam Shinohara, said GVB counsel Joe McDonald has a "conflict of interest" by investigating board members at the instruction of management.

It's essentially having the accuser investigate the accused, Chiu said.

"Who do you represent?" Chiu asked McDonald.

That investigation was about GVB President Carl Gutierrez's allegations in March that board members have conflicts of interest and are violating the Open Government Act.

On Thursday, Gutierrez hurled more allegations.

He said the board continues to manage beyond the scope of the law that created GVB, and that each director "paid" their way to be on the board. By the nature of their appointment, most GVB board members have to be from the tourism industry.

"You paid your way into GVB," Gutierrez said. "Yes, you did. You guys bought all the votes to come in here."

Counsel speaks

McDonald told the board the governing statute says he represents the bureau as a whole.

But now that GVB management and its board have conflicts, board members raised their concern that the counsel's client is really the bureau management, headed by Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said it's GVB Vice President Gerry Perez who is leading the investigation, with the help of counsel.

But board members said Perez received his instruction from Gutierrez, and that Perez also is a part of management.

"This is not the Wild West," Chiu said, adding that the management has been acting like the board has been found guilty of the allegations already.

McDonald said board members are allowed to hire their own counsel.

Lawyering up

Before making a motion, Chiu said board members should be concerned that they are serving on the board as volunteers, and do not have legal representation. It's unheard of and crazy, he said.

The heated discussions started during GVB management's presentation of its finances. Shinohara said bureau officials often "bicker and bark" about not having enough resources when financial reports show otherwise.

Gutierrez said right now board members are "managing" GVB when that role is his. He said the board only needs to approve a budget and send it to the governor, and then receive a monthly and yearly report from management.

"I need to be able to tell you that we're not stupid," Gutierrez said. "You are running GVB with those questions."

This was when Chiu asked the counsel, McDonald, to define the GVB board's purpose and who he represents.

McDonald said the GVB board has no execution powers under the enabling legislation, and it can direct only through a duly passed resolution. But the bylaws passed several years ago by a prior board created a structure that went beyond the law that created GVB, he said.

This led Shinohara to ask what board members are for.

"What are we doing here? Is it necessary for this body to meet? My mission is to help in the recovery of the tourism industry. That's all I'm interested in. If we cannot partake in that, if management can arbitrarily act on their own and don't need our advice and consent, I'm not sure why we're spending time here," Shinohara said.

GVB management later told the board it had presented a revised draft fiscal year 2023 budget to the Legislature without first getting the board involved.

Shinohara raised concerns about GVB management not involving the board on budget issues.

'Corrective action'

McDonald advised the bureau to harmonize the bylaws that created a structure for the board and GVB's enabling law.

"I'm not saying it's illegal. What I'm saying is that to the extent it's over and above what's in the statute, sort of create its own governance structure," he said. "Corrective action is so important."

At this point, Chiu offered a motion that the board – without specific legal representation, and operating under bylaws that bureau counsel said are "possibly illegal" – postpone all its meetings "until this thing is hashed out."

The eight "yes" votes were from directors Flori-Anne Dela Cruz, Akihiro Tani, Jeff Jones, Chiu, Ferguson, Ho Eun, Shinohara and Chair Milton Morinaga.

The "no" votes were from Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, Laura Nelson Cepeda and Derrick Muna Quinata.

Adelup is 'monitoring'

Hours before the board meeting, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero visited the GVB office, but not because of the ongoing conflicts and tension between Gutierrez and the board.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, said "Internal concerns have arisen between the board and the management of GVB that require analysis and discussion, which remain ongoing."

"Our office is monitoring the progress, but GVB is equipped with the necessary tools to explore and resolve any issues which may arise," she said.

'Turned the corner'

This conflict comes at a time when Guam tourism is starting to come out of a near standstill caused by the pandemic.

GVB Vice President Perez said Guam has "turned the corner" in getting its tourism industry out of the pandemic's worst effects.

Tourism has picked up, he said, with Korea and the United States driving up arrival numbers.

Gutierrez said the governor's visit to GVB on Thursday morning was for the governor to meet with executives of Jeju Air, which has been ramping up its flights, along with the other airlines flying the Guam route.

The governor, Gutierrez said, supports making available 5,000 free PCR tests for tourists through the Department of Public Health and Social Services.