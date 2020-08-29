The waters of the Laelae River continued to run quick and restless Friday morning, although the waterway was now just a shadow of the raging torrent that threatened life and property the day before.

The river, more commonly known as Umatac River, normally swells during periods of heavy rain, but Thursday's floodwaters were the worst so far seen, according to residents who live along its banks. Videos taken of the flooding showed vehicles being carried away and homes halfway submerged in the sweeping murk.

Vegetation had been flattened, and mud and debris caked along fence lines and homes marked how high the water had risen. Umatac village Mayor Johnny Quinata estimates the height to have gone up to about 7 or 8 feet from the riverbank, high enough to scrape against the bottom of the Umatac Bridge. Numerous unearthed bamboo poles lodged beneath the bridge served as testament to the water's power.

Resident Kenny Quinata lost a pickup truck to the flood. He suspects it's somewhere in the ocean now. Floodwaters had damaged a freezer and other outdoor appliances, and even threatened to drown some of the family's livestock had family members not acted quickly.

Jocelyn Quinata, Kenny Quinata's wife, said she received a call from the mayor and her son in the afternoon. By the time she arrived, water had already blocked one of the roadways to her home.

"I was only able to move two cars, and as we were moving two cars the water was already behind my other truck. So then we moved the cars farther up," Jocelyn Quinata said.

It took less than eight minutes for the water to rush in farther, she said. It ultimately rose high enough to cover about two feet of the first floor of their home. The family may have suffered thousands of dollars in damage, Jocelyn Quinata said.

"We didn't know what to do first," she added.

"It was like a panic mode," her husband said.

Mark Crisostomo lives farther downriver, near the Umatac Bridge. He was at work, fighting the flooding there, too, when he got the call from his wife at around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m., informing him that the river was rising. Floodgates were installed at his home but Crisostomo's wife told him flooding would breach the gates should the water rise another foot.

'I told her, 'grab your keys and get your car up on the bridge and stay there,'" Crisostomo said. He then called the mayor for help. Mayoral staff cut power to the home to ensure people's safety.

Fifteen minutes later, on his way home, Crisostomo got another call, telling him that water had breached the floodgates and his home was halfway underwater.

"This is the worst," he said, regarding past experience with floods. The ordeal, as overwhelming as it was, broke him down, he added.

It would only be a matter of time before his wife breaks down too, Crisostomo said.

"Right now my wife's in shock. She wants to focus on the recovery inside the house. But I know it's just a matter of time she's going to break down," he added.

Crisostomo has been living at the home for three years. This is the second flood the family has experienced and Crisostomo is exploring options to ensure it will be their last.

Mayor Johnny Quinata said he and his staff watched with Crisostomo's wife as the water rose higher and higher. They stayed to help clean the residence after the water subsided.

A steel plate covering a passageway for a nearby culvert was lifted by the water, revealing chairs and other debris that kept water from passing through, Johnny Quinata said. Mayoral staff cleaned that debris too.

But a major issue is the river itself, the mayor said. He said he's been explaining the need to dig the river deeper in order to mitigate flooding. Other residents agreed.

"I know if they dig this down and put boulders on both sides, we'll never have the flood anymore," the mayor said.

"I've been asking for help, support down here for this. And it's going to go out in the media again, are they going to do something or are they just going to let it go again, you know what I mean?" he added later.