Anthony Damian Quenga, a resident of Mangilao, waits for hours at the Grab-N-Go meals line at George Washington High School to provide food for those who stay in the apartment complex he lives in.

For Quenga, at the end of the day, it's all about seeing the big smiles on the children's faces.

"The kids, they see the package, they see the chocolate milk, they see the little cupcake ... the gas means nothing to me, this is my time, a way of giving back," Quenga said.

One little girl, he said, claps in excitement whenever he comes by.

"This little package of food is their moment," he added. "It's so funny that something as small as this becomes big in their lives."

With the meals left over, he delivers them to the homeless or others also working on the front lines, such as the island's gas attendants.

The current pandemic and resulting shutdown of businesses is a difficult time for everybody, he said.

Businesses deemed nonessential closed in mid-March as the government attempted to stop the spread of COVID-19. Even before that, Guamanians working in the tourism industry were already seeing their working hours reduced as early as February.

Quenga said the economic relief funds would help to relieve some of the financial stress that his and other families he knows are feeling.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation recently announced the receipt of more than $107 million to pay $1,200 for each adult who earned up to $75,000, or $2,400 for a married couple that earned up to $150,000 in the 2018 or 2019 tax year. Officials have said checks could be released by next week.

Looking forward to 'normal'

Vincent Atoigue, from Talofofo, comes to the food site on Wednesdays and Thursdays to get some food for his children.

Atoigue hopes one day the island can return to normal.

While he continues to work, his wife is furloughed, making it a little difficult to pay utility bills, rent, and sometimes to put food on the table.

"Thank God the (Grab-N-Go meals program) can provide food for the kids," he said.

Len Tudela, also of Mangilao, echoed Atoigue's sentiments of gratitude. For the last three weeks, she's waited in line to get food that helps feed the eight children in her family while also stretching what money they have left.

Tudela and her husband are out of work and the bills are continuing to pile up. Tudela had recently applied for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in hopes of getting some help. She has yet to receive a response.

'Sometimes they run out of food'

Lanie Lujan was among the few people who waited until 11:30 a.m. At the school site where the Guam Department of Education distributes meals, people who walk to the schools are allowed to walk in at 11:30 a.m. to receive their food. Food distribution opens first to those in the car line.

"We wait. Sometimes they run out of food here," Lujan said.

It's unfair, she said, having to watch the line of cars drive in at 11 a.m. while they stand in the hot sun, waiting.

The resident of Mangilao said there are others in her neighborhood who don't have vehicles but help out by distributing food to them as well.

Lujan, like many others who waited on the sidewalk for food, are also waiting for their economic relief checks to arrive.