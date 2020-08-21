The situation surrounding COVID-19 in Guam has left the island's governor with sleepless nights, after a 70-year-old Dededo man became the sixth and latest death linked to the virus.

The man was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning but was pronounced dead on arrival.

"He was 70 years old with multiple comorbidities. ... He was swabbed at GMH and his results came back positive," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during Thursday afternoon's press conference.

The man, who has not yet been identified, is the sixth confirmed COVID-19-related death. A moment of silence was held during the virtual event.

"We grieve for him and all the lives we lost in this battle," the governor said. "His sudden illness and death was not expected and I have personally reached out to his family to offer our condolences. ... This virus has already taken so much from us."

'I'm afraid for our community'

The governor urged Guamanians to follow COVID-19 safety rules.

"My greatest concern is what we are seeing at the hospital," she said. "We are looking at alternative care facilities to catch the overflow and provide the ICU and ventilators needed. We are preparing for the worst and for more increases. If that happens, it is very unfortunate, but we will deal with it."

Guam Memorial Hospital reported three people with COVID-19 were on ventilators as of Thursday afternoon.

"These are young people in their 30s and that is a very scary situation. We are praying every day. I have sleepless nights anticipating the numbers will go down. I am afraid for our community, but we will step up and meet the challenge and we will fight this," she said. "It's dependent on all of us being very serious about this virus, as we are seeing things that (are) not good for our community at all."

GMH Administrator Lilian Perez-Posadas confirmed the hospital currently has about 80 ventilators, and the hospital is working to add more bed capacity for COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.

The administration also plans to use hospital tents with the assistance of the military again as a backup in the event more serious cases are reported.

"It's a pretty serious situation with these individuals coming in with COVID," said Perez-Posadas. "Take this very seriously and minimize and prevent the infection by wearing your mask and doing social distancing."

Governor COVID-free

The governor, who has been in isolation since testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 10, said she got clearance from Public Health after no longer experiencing symptoms of the virus.

"I haven't had any symptoms other than that I still feel tired in the afternoon. But that is part of the recovery. And I am very fortunate, extremely fortunate, that my symptoms were just very mild to moderate and I thank the good Lord, my family and my support for that," she said. "I am very thankful and grateful that is wasn't as serious as it could be."

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio also contracted the virus last week.