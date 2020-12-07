U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Teara Sirena Sapp Becker is a Guamanian and local woman at heart.

"I do like to think I am. I know I don't look it, the typical island girl, but I do," said Sapp Becker. "This was a big part of my life. My sister and I grew up here. We went to Harry S. Truman (Elementary School). We were local girls. We were not military brats. We were at (the University of Guam) a lot growing up, working with the theater program. This was home."

She was only 11 years old when her family left the island.

"It's been 22 years. I left in 1998. It's sort of bittersweet," she said. "I remember many beach trips. My dad worked for KUAM as a radio disc jockey and TV productions, so we would sometimes go to events that they put on in Tumon."

She added, "One of my favorite memories was waking up one day and watching the sunrise on the eastern side of the island, hanging out at the beach, and then going to the west side of the island and watching the sunset that day. That was one of the last things we did on the island."

Additionally, she recalled spending time as a child with her family at the Chamorro Village and at Sirena Park in Hagåtña.

She even said she caught the Netflix movie, "Operation Christmas Drop," which made her feel closer to the place she spent most of her childhood.

"It filled some of the mahalang that I have for the island, and I was really excited because my aunt and uncle were extras in the movie," she said. "I was excited to see the Guam scenery and to see my auntie and uncle, and I was like, 'That is also my job.' I do push bundles out of aircrafts."

Sapp Becker is currently stationed at Yokota Air Base in Japan with her husband and son.

So when she received the assignment to come to Guam to participate in Operation Christmas Drop this year, she said she was overwhelmed with excitement.

"Just elation," she said. "There's a lot of family history for me with OCD. Not only do I have my island connection, but my aunt worked for the typhoon chasers here on Guam. So she actually performed and worked for OCD back in the 1980s."

Sapp Becker is a ramp coordinator for the mission.

"It's exciting, but I am sad that COVID has limited some of our interactions. It is still amazing to be back on the island to interact with some of the locals that I have been able to interact with, and just being able to enjoy the time I have at our hotel in Tumon Bay and here at Andersen," she said. "Even with COVID and all of the steps we've done to make sure this mission happens, it's still happening. We are going to be able to deliver bundles to islands that need these supplies."

The operation is going on its 69th anniversary to provide relief boxes to islands in the Western Pacific.

Sapp Becker hopes she will get the opportunity to join future OCD missions, and one day bring her family to the island to see the place she said she will always call home.