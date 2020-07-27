In anticipation of inclement weather, the COVID-19 community outreach testing originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 28 in Talofofo and Thursday, July 30 in Umatac has been postponed​, according to the Joint Information Center.

The press release states the outreach events will be rescheduled. No new dates were provided.

GMHA modifies visitation hours

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority (GMHA) has implemented the following visitation guidelines, which went into effect July 26, 2020:

General Visiting Guidelines

● Visitation is permitted between the hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of the ICU/CCU and COVID-19 Designated Areas;

● Visitors must be 18 years old and above;

● Visiting is restricted to immediate family members only (i.e. parents, children, and siblings), and only one (1) family member at a time;

● All visitors must wear a face mask prior to entry into the facility and for the duration of the visit;

● Visitors are subject to temperature checks and other screening measures in effect;

● Visitors shall proceed directly to the patient’s room, and limit unnecessary movement within the facility. There will be no congregating in the patient rooms and waiting/lobby areas;

● Visitors should practice proper hand hygiene and social distancing at all times;

● One (1) authorized visitor/caregiver for minor patients, patients with disabilities, or patients who otherwise require a guardian, will be permitted inside the hospital facility.

Overnight stays will only be permitted for these caregivers;

● One (1) authorized visitor/caregiver for patients who are high risk for falls, suffer from dementia, or other serious ailments, will be permitted inside the hospital facility.

Overnight stays will only be permitted for these caregivers;

● Visitation for end of life patients will be limited to immediate family members only, 18 years old and above;

● No visitation in the ER, except one (1) parent/guardian for pediatric patients;

● Virtual visits are encouraged and can be arranged with the unit where the patient is located;

● Management reserves the right to make exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Non-COVID Unit Specific Visiting Guidelines

● ICU/CCU: ​Visiting hours in the ICU/CCU are from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Limited to one (1) person at a time;

● Labor & Delivery: ​Patients may designate one (1) support person during labor and delivery stay. The rotation of support persons is not allowed. In addition to the support person, visitation is permitted as per the General Visiting Guidelines above;

● Obstetrics Ward: ​Patients may designate one (1) support person during postpartum stay.

The rotation of support persons is not allowed. In addition to the support person, visitation is permitted as per the General Guidelines above;

● Nursery/NICU: ​Parents of Nursery/NICU patients may contact the unit, via the operator at 647-2330/2252, to schedule 15-30 minute visitation, or a virtual visit using electronic devices.

COVID-19 Patients and Designated Areas

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are under investigation may not have visitors in the ER or in all units/departments wherein Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) or COVID-19 positive patients are treated or admitted. These areas include, but are not limited to, the CARE Areas 1, 2, and 3, and COVID ICU.