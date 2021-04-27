Benjamin Santiago, who has a doctorate in education, was initially at a loss for words when it was announced that he won Sunday evening during the Guam Department of Education's Teacher of the Year virtual event.

On Monday, with the shock of taking home the prestigious award still wearing off, Santiago said he hadn't expected the win.

"Truth be told, I seriously was in awe," he said. "It was a pleasant surprise. It's tough to sit on a panel of teachers where you know that everybody else around you is just as gung-ho, energetic and influential in what they do in their school community, and outside of the school community for the island at large."

He said he still has the sign he made to congratulate the winner.

"It was blank – I was going to fill in the name of the winner," Santiago said. "I didn't think it was going to be my name, though. But I was ready to write their names on this sign, and humbly I would have accepted that outcome as well."

Santiago has been nominated for the award twice before, but he declined the nominations.

"My colleagues at school and my administrator Dr. Perez persuaded me, and I guess third time's the charm," he said.

Santiago stressed that each of the finalists was deserving of the honor.

"You know, we need to acknowledge teachers more often than not because especially in this difficult time, as the superintendent said, this is a challenging time," said Santiago. "This is so unreal. Who would have ever expected the school year to turn out like this? Who would have ever thought teachers would go way above and beyond the call of duty. And this year should be everyone's year, many teachers of the year."

Santiago said the journey to being named teacher of the year was an extended one. This year's finalists were teachers nominated for the 2020 event, which the pandemic delayed.

"Many of us had to think about whether we should continue because we are faced with the pressures of online learning, returning face-to-face, and that's not my challenge. That's everyone's challenge," said Santiago.

He said he had to dig deep to figure out if he would continue to pursue the award.

"We were all on another journey of its own, and that in and of itself probably pushed me to see where I could take this to," said Santiago.

The journey, he said, made him push past his boundaries to secure the win.

"It was a very pleasant surprise at the end, especially because of this emotional rollercoaster everyone is on right now," Santiago said.

'Find the passion within you'

An educator for 25 years, Santiago shared some words of encouragement to educators just beginning their journey.

"Find the passion within you, and that desire needs to drive your ability to teach. Find those teachers that are your role model teachers and stick with them," Santiago said.

"Ask for advice and just watch their mannerisms and behaviors and just watch how they are able to network with people."

He encouraged new teachers to mold what they learn with their passion and create their own style of teaching.

Looking ahead

What's next for Santiago? He said he will just ride it out and see where he goes from here.

"I still need to process that title, it's a really tough title. I actually emailed some of the teachers of the year from the past and I humbly asked that they guide me on this path because its a tough shoe to fill on the right side, and even tougher on the left side, and so this whole walk is going to be tough," said Santiago.

He is excited for the professional development workshop seminars he will be able to attend locally and nationally.

"As a teacher, we all accept the fact that we are life-long learners. And I get to see the president, I hope," Santiago said, with his fingers crossed.