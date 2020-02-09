Thomas and Patricia Krise donate $85K for UOG scholarships

The University of Guam President Thomas W. Krise and his wife, Patricia Krise made a personal investment into helping students of the university pursue and complete their degrees.

The couple donated $85,000 to be awarded as three endowed scholarships through the UOG Endowment Foundation, according to a press release.

“We all know people whose financial circumstances have prevented them from finishing school,” Patricia Krise said. “So with these scholarships, we hope to help some of those students continue their degree programs and ultimately receive their diplomas.”

The funds will be awarded specifically to:

• first-generation college students,

• students who have demonstrated need to complete their degree programs, and

• students who will be participating in unpaid internships with nonprofit organizations.

For each category, $25,000 will be invested. Within three years the earnings will produce $1,000 scholarships for three students each year in perpetuity. Additionally, to begin the scholarship right away, the couple is giving $1,000 to be awarded to one student per category for the next three years.

“Like many UOG students, I was the first in my family to complete college,” Patricia Krise said, “and the extra financial support I received made all the difference.”