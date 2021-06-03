Thousands could get utilities cut

Dozens of customers lined up outside the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority headquarters on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, as both agencies resumed disconnections.

The resumption of disconnections didn't necessarily mean services would immediately be cut, but it did start the clock for residential and business customers with outstanding balances.

As of June 1, approximately 5,000 residential customers and 400 commercial customers have outstanding balances due for more than a month or longer that are equal to or greater than $25.

GPA spokeswoman Patricia Diego said disconnections for prepaid customers, who number approximately 1,000, could have started Tuesday. "Postpaid customers may be disconnected in 30 or 45 days, depending on varying billing cycles and amounts owed," she said.

Some of the customers who spoke to The Guam Daily Post said they appreciated GWA and GPA providing installment payment options.

John Nunao said as an employee of a local supermarket, he's been able to stay employed and keep up with his bills. His concern is what happens if the power bills go up: "I heard it's going to go up by about $40 or $50 or something."

He said that's a lot even for someone who has been able to keep up with his bills, and he can't imagine what others who weren't as lucky could face in the coming months.

The utilities agencies, for about a year during the pandemic, stopped disconnecting services to help many Guam families and businesses as thousands of residents lost their jobs or had reduced work hours. And many businesses were deemed nonessential and forced to close their doors, which meant they couldn't make money but still had expenses to pay.

The agencies initially hoped to resume disconnections in March but after consideration and discussion with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities members pushed it back to June 1.

Need help with payments?

Diego said GPA will continue to work with the Department of Administration on the Emergency Rental Assistance program that provides qualified residents with federal assistance.

She said some of their customers may either have already received or at least been approved for federal assistance through the program, which is managed by DOA.

Customers who want to know if they are eligible for ERA assistance can contact GPA and they will assist by providing account information directly to DOA. Call 647-5787/8/9 or email customersfirst@gpagwa.com. Business or commercial customers can email businessfirst@gpagwa.com.

"Additionally, GPA will continue to support customers on a case-by-case basis, and be prudent in its fiscal management to continue operating, remain financially stable, honor its bond obligations and covenants; as well as balance the needs of all of its 52,000 customers," Diego said.

4,006 delinquent water accounts

Tom Cruz, acting GWA general manager, told the Post only a handful of residents took advantage of recent community outreach events held around the island.

Four customers sought assistance at the Dededo Mayor's Office, while three customers came to the outreach in Yona. GWA did not have any residents seeking assistance at the events held in Barrigada or Piti, according to Cruz.

As of Wednesday, GWA had 4,006 delinquent accounts. Only 168 from that total were delinquent business customers, Cruz said. The utility has 686 residential customers and 23 businesses on active payment plans.

Cruz said six-month payment plans are still available for customers who need them.

GWA is encouraging customers to contact the agency or use the online customer portal at https://gwa.custhelp.com to sign up for a payment plan to avoid disconnection.