Thousands expected to attend Ash Wednesday Mass

Today is Ash Wednesday, which, according to tradition practiced primarily by Catholics, is the start of the Lenten season, a time of fasting and prayer.

On Guam, thousands of local faithful will make their way to one of the Masses scheduled by the Archdiocese of Agana to receive the ash that symbolizes the dust from which God created man.

Ash Wednesday takes place 46 days before Easter Sunday, according to Catholics Online.

Below is the list of Masses released by the Archdiocese of Agana.

Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña

Ash Wednesday Masses at main church:

5:45 a.m.

8:30 a.m. (Academy of Our Lady Mass)

12:10 p.m.

6 p.m.

With exception of the 8:30 a.m. Mass, above times also reflect the daily weekday Mass schedule, Monday-Friday, throughout Lent, church officials noted.

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights

7 a.m.

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat

7 a.m.

7 p.m.

Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan

11 a.m.

7 p.m.

San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada

6 a.m.

7 p.m.

Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago

6:30 a.m. - Mass and Ashes

Noon - Word and Ashes;

6 p.m. - Mass and Ashes

Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo

6 a.m.

8 a.m.

12:15 p.m.

5:15 p.m.

7 p.m.

St. Andrew Kim Catholic Church, Dededo

7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan

7 a.m.

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, Maina

6 p.m. (no noon or 5 p.m. Mass)

San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj

6 a.m.

6 p.m.

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao

6 a.m.

Noon

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo

6 a.m.

6 p.m.

Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong

6 a.m.

6 p.m.

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot

6 a.m.

12:15 p.m.

7 p.m.

Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti

7 a.m.

Noon

6 p.m

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita

6 a.m.

6:30 p.m.

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana

6:30 a.m.

7 p.m.

San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo

6:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m. at Notre Dame School (All are welcome)

7 p.m.

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Tamuning (Co-patron: St. Victor)

6 a.m.

9 a.m. (school Mass)

12:15 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto

6 a.m.

Noon

6 p.m.

Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon

6:30 a.m.

6 p.m.

San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac

7 p.m.

Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo

6 a.m.

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo

6 a.m.

12:10 p.m.

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona

6 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

6:30 p.m.

UOG Calvo Field House