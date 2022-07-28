Early voting for the primary election begins today at the Guam Election Commission’s Election Return Center at the Westin Resort Guam in Tumon.

“I am hearing that we should expect thousands,” said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan. “Last election cycle, in 2020, the general election, we received and serviced over 12,000 early voters. When we were planning out the early voting for 2022, one of the statements that came up from the staff was that voting was the only thing to do at that time. Because we were on lock down.”

Early voting will be held through Aug. 19.

But, Pangelinan said, it will only be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

“All they have to do is present their ID. It can be expired but it would have to have been validly issued,” she said, as her staff conducted a run through of the process that early voters will experience when they arrive at the hotel. “Thanks to the Guam Visitors Bureau, we have the service of the visitor safety officers to help with traffic control and with accessible voting. If somebody cannot walk up here, we will service them for accessible voting at the lobby level of the parking structure.”

The Westin Resort Guam won the bid to serve as the Election Return Center for early voters.

Voters will be directed to an area reserved in the hotel's parking garage, then shuttled up to the mezzanine level to cast their vote. Overflow parking will be made available at the nearby Lotte Hotel Guam with shuttle services provided to and from the Westin.

“Our other very important partners are the Guam Police Department. When we leave our office in Tamuning, we will be accompanied by GPD until we get here. When we get here, there will already be GPD officers to stand by the ballot boxes until we return back to the GEC offices and (the boxes) are locked up in a cage in our office,” she said. “I want employers to know that employees have a right to two hours to vote even for early voting. So, if employers need proof that their employees are here, then voters need to ask our GEC representatives here for a little pad that says, ‘I voted,’ and it will be signed by one of our GEC employees and they can take it back to their employer. That little note will include the time and date they voted. That’s good for early voting as well as election day itself.”

Homebound voters can begin scheduling when they want a GEC representative to stop by with a ballot by calling 671-477-9791.

“If they are not registered, the last day to service homebound voters who are not registered is Aug. 17 because that’s also the last day to register. Our voters who come to vote at the center, if they are not registered either, they can come here and register and vote at the same time up until Aug. 17,” she said.

Finally, voters are reminded that they can only vote on either the Democrat or the Republican side of the ballot.

“If you vote on both sides, your vote will not be counted,” she said. “Don’t vote for more than the seats or offices up for the election. The second ballot sheet contains the Office of the Attorney General, so vote for only one Attorney General.”