Thousands of water and power customers – both residential and business – are behind in paying their bills as the June 1 deadline for disconnections draws closer.

For the past year, Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority have suspended disconnecting services to homes and businesses with unpaid monthly bills to help Guamanians who lost their jobs or lost working hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, after the governor lifted a number of restrictions allowing more businesses to open and people to return to work or find new jobs, the two agencies started to focus on bringing accounts up to date. In March, during a meeting with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, they agreed to wait until June 1 to resume disconnections of delinquent accounts.

GWA and GPA officials said they understand that many people may need some extra time, and have come up with their own plans to help residents stave off disconnections without having to dish out enough cash to cover months of unpaid power bills in two weeks.

Of the Guam Waterworks Authority customers:

• 3,038, or 7.8%, of residential customers have delinquent accounts. Of these, 228 have payment plans already set up.

• 179, or 5.8%, of business customers have delinquent accounts. Of these, 13 have payment plans.

GWA is encouraging customers to contact the agency or use the online customer portal at https://gwa.custhelp.com to sign up for a payment plan to avoid disconnection.

The American Rescue Plan is providing funds to assist Americans with utility bills. General Manager Miguel Bordallo said GWA has submitted an application to receive funding for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. However, the amount of funding and details of the program are not yet available, he stated.

Power customers

Of the Guam Power Authority customers:

• 3,590 post-paid and 990 prepaid residential customers have overdue bills. Of these, 260 customers have active payment plans; and

• 420 commercial customers have overdue bills. Of these, 14 have active payment plans.

"GPA encourages all customers with past-due account balances to reduce or clear their balances before June 1, 2021," said Patti Diego, GPA spokeswoman.

GPA is taking a slightly different approach to addressing delinquent accounts.

Most residential and commercial customers with past-due account balances of $25 or more will be automatically enrolled in a payment plan in June.

Residential post-paid and commercial customers will be enrolled in a 12-month payment plan. For residential prepaid customers, this means 50% of each payment will be applied to their past-due balance, Diego stated.

"Customers may receive a letter, email, text or telephone call from GPA regarding their respective account status," Diego stated. "Customers desiring customized payment plans may contact GPA through email or telephone, or visiting any customer service location."

Regarding federal funds for utilities help, Diego noted that GPA is working closely with the Department of Administration to assist customers with financial relief under the Emergency Rental Assistance program.

"To date, 54 customers have received payment assistance for their power utility balances, and 35 qualified customer accounts are pending payment from this program," she stated. "GPA is aware that a new financial assistance program, Homeowners Assistance Fund, will be available to assist qualified homeowners with mortgage and utility debt relief. Program rules and information have not been released."