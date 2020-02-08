When the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt pulled into Naval Base Guam on Friday morning, it carried nearly 5,000 sailors, many of whom will have a chance for some rest and recreation on the island this weekend.

The aircraft carrier's visit also allowed several sailors who serve on the carrier – and who call Guam home – to be reunited with friends and family.

Several local families were at the pier to greet their Guam sons and daughters when the aircraft carrier arrived.

One of them, sailor Scott Sabalboro, was able to hold his son, Kyler, and see his wife, Isa, for the first time in a while.

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is making a Guam stop after it departed San Diego, California, in late January for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

Community volunteers

The visiting sailors are also scheduled to do some volunteer work this weekend with Guam Animals In Need, at the Vietnam veterans hall and with Island Girl Power, a local nonprofit advocating for youth empowerment.

Guam has been an occasional stop for U.S. aircraft carriers looking to replenish supplies and provide sailors some time for R&R.

In addition, aircraft carrier groups make occasional Guam stopovers as part of efforts to assert freedom of international navigation in the Philippine Sea and South China Sea, where China has been turning reefs into military outposts.

China carrier

Guam has also drawn attention from a different kind of aircraft carrier presence.

In June 2019, China deployed its aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, to an area in the Philippine Sea close to Guam, according to various reports in both Taiwan and Chinese media.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post reported at the time that the Liaoning strike group’s ships sailed through Japan’s Miyako Strait, then passed the U.S. territory of Guam and the Philippines before entering the disputed South China Sea.

New defense posture

A decade-old U.S. military buildup plan for Guam included a $291 million project to enhance facilities, infrastructure and logistic capabilities at Naval Base Guam to accommodate the berthing of transient nuclear aircraft carriers and their support vessels. "This component supports (the Department of Defense's) redefinition of the U.S. defense posture in the Pacific, which calls for increasing the availability of aircraft carrier strike groups in the region," a U.S. Government Accountability Office report stated.

This plan has been placed on hold after Congress balked at the cost of the military buildup on Guam and after local concerns were raised that the military buildup was too big and too soon for the host island community.