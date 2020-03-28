Thousands of displaced workers await benefits

More than 2,664 workers have been displaced by the COVID-19 economic downturn, according to emails and initial survey responses sent to the Guam Department of Labor.

The number represents less than 10% of the estimated 30,000 workers in the tourism, retail and related industries on Guam.

The survey continues.

Displaced workers can call the department at 475-7044/7036 or send direct messages to the department’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/guamdol.

Many hotels and restaurants have seen a significant loss in business and work hours after Guam's COVID-19 numbers started to increase and as the governor's public health emergency declaration banned people from congregating or socializing to help slow the spread of the virus. Nonessential businesses have been shut down.

“In the last week and a half, we’ve heard of almost 3,000 jobs being affected. That’s a reduction in hours," said Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes.

"There’s been a mix of different strategies to keep people employed, but a reduction in hours is the first strategy, and changing the shift schedules … to comply with social distancing but also to ensure that most people stay employed during this time,” she said.

Federal program, local plan

The government of Guam is counting on the federal government to provide jobless benefits. Legislation that passed the U.S. Senate and is expected to get a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives by Saturday, Guam time, could provide relief to jobless workers. The amount could be $600 or more a week for four months if the legislation's numbers hold up.

In order for thousands of displaced workers to receive federal relief money, the Guam Department of Labor will have to develop a Pandemic Unemployment Insurance Program to create the mechanism for that money to be distributed to those who need it most, according to Del. Michael San Nicolas.

While the department awaits further guidance on relief measures coming out of Washington, D.C., Guam Labor Director David Dell’Isola said he is in “daily contact” with U.S. Labor counterparts “trying to stay on top of all these new and developing measures” coming out of D.C.

As of Friday afternoon, the the Guam Department of Labor reported more than 2,664 displaced workers, based on emails and an ongoing survey.

DOL special projects coordinator Hannah Cho said the department had received 857 emails as of 4 p.m. Friday. The majority of the emails came from employees who have had their hours reduced or have been furloughed since the COVID-19 outbreak on Guam.