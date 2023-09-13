Thousands of ancient CHamoru artifacts that were shipped off Guam about a century ago may be coming back soon.

Researchers from the Bishop Museum in Hawaii are on island this week as part of a larger project to fill in the gaps in historical record surrounding the Hornbostel collection, an extensive number of relics shipped to Hawaii in the 1920s by amateur archaeologist and U.S. Marine Hans Hornbostel.

Though portions of the collection, mostly ancestral remains, were repatriated in the 1990s, potentially 10,0000 artifacts - including pottery shards, slingstones and stone mortars that tell the story of life in ancient Guam - still reside at the Bishop Museum.

Completion of a proper report and accounting of the artifacts will be needed before the Bishop Museum can accommodate any request for the collection to be handed over to caretakers on Guam, said Sarah Kuaiwa, lead researcher in relation to the provenance of the Hornbostel collection, who was on Guam Tuesday.

Much of the work simply involves sorting through, photographing and tagging what the Bishop Museum has on its shelves, Kuaiwa said. Starting early last year, the project has so far sifted through more than 3,000 of the artifacts in the Hornbostel collection.

But while on Guam, researchers will be working to gather more information about how the collection came to be, and where it came from.

“We're actually really trying to contextualize the collections that are at Bishop Museum currently, and largely understand Hans Hornbostel, and his activities in Guam in the Marianas from a CHamoru perspective,” Kuaiwa said.

“I think our incident institutional record is limited. And so we really want to prioritize CHamoru voices in our process, to understand place names, to understand stories around these pieces, and also understand how Hans Hornbostel’s collecting practices affected this area during his time period.”

Just determining proper place names will be one of the more important pieces of the project, she said, adding that Hornbostel took detailed records of where artifacts came from, but didn’t speak CHamoru and could have misidentified or mislabeled the areas where various pieces of the collection were acquired.

Guam state historic preservation officer Patrick Lujan, who is helping to coordinate with Bishop Museum experts including Kuaiwa, said that getting a proper account of where these ancient artifacts came from can help unlock more of the details of how people settled in Guam across history.

“(Hornbostel) went to five villages, but maybe it's really two, because he misspelled three, and it's the same, same place,” Lujan said, noting that understanding of ancient settlements changes as more information becomes apparent.

“You look at Tumon Bay. That was four different villages, now we consider it one … and so they’re meeting with historians, with older people, to try and again polish that history and see if they can get it as accurate as possible.”

There is no clear timeline as to how soon the collection can be returned to Guam, Lujan said, but the details will become apparent as the report wraps up. According to Kuaiwa, completion time will also vary based on how much local support experts from Hawaii can get.

Lujan, who recently went to visit the collection in Hawaii, said it will take some effort to get the artifacts back, “it's heavy, you can't put it on the plane. So we're going to have to ship it back home.“

Guam is ready to receive the collection, with the recently completed Guam Cultural Repository building in Mangilao, said Department of CHamoru Affairs President Melvin Won Pat-Borja. The $12 million repository was built with future growth in mind, meant to absorb the artifacts unearthed as the military buildup on Guam continues to expand and uncover more relics in the field.

Whether the repository will accommodate all pieces unearthed during future military construction is unclear so far, and will have to be sorted out with the federal government as time moves on, Won Pat-Borja said. But the Hornbostel collection will have enough space on the repository’s shelves.

“As far as the Department of CHamoru Affairs is concerned, and the Guam Museum is concerned, ... it's a really exciting time for us because it definitely sets the precedent for future repatriation,” Won Pat-Borja said.

Once the collection is on Guam, it will open up the doors for future exhibits and exposure to the community, he added.

“I think that anytime that our young people are able to view objects that are thousands of years old, and make the connection with their history and ancestry, I think that's a powerful thing,” Won Pat-Borja said.