Over the last 48 hours, there's been renewed interest among the nation's lawmakers and certain federal government officials to come up with a new round of COVID-19 pandemic relief.

Without it, as many as 27,000 displaced workers on Guam who have relied on the federal pandemic relief programs, particularly the weekly unemployment cash aid, would be left without money to live on. This would be particularly devastating to the unemployed workers in the tourism industry where the rebound in visitor arrivals and jobs remains could take months to a year.

There haven't been substantive discussions locally among elected officials on how to provide an immediate safety net from the local government when the jobless benefits run dry for many on Dec. 26.

Some displaced workers can still file in December and get benefits past that month if they haven't used up the 39-week maximum benefit period. But for many unemployed workers, the monetary assistance ends in a little more than three weeks.

For displaced workers who have student loans and who face garnishment from whatever remains in their bank accounts, and then face eviction from late rent payments, the combination of setbacks could mean our island is in for a massive shock. There will be many households in financial distress, even more so than they are now.

Our local officials seemed to have hitched their wagon on what the federal government and Congress would do or might do.

No one in elected office in the government of Guam has been recently vocal about perhaps paring down GovGuam's nearly $1 billion a year budget so that money can be carved out to help the private sector workers in the interim – while Congress and the White House remain at an impasse.

On Wednesday, Guam time, a $908 billion pandemic relief plan was circulated by a bipartisan group of senators is, according to The Washington Post. Though it was light on details it sought to reach a middle ground on numerous contentious economic issues, the Post added.

It would provide, among other items, the Post reported:

• $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits for about four months - a lower amount than the $600 per week Democrats sought, while still offering substantial relief to tens of millions of jobless Americans.

• $160 billion in funding for state and local governments, a key Democratic priority opposed by most Republicans.

• Funding for small businesses, schools, health care, transit authorities and student loans.

This federal pandemic relief package remains a big if.

Guam's displaced workers have never been as vulnerable as they are now, facing the prospect of empty bank accounts over the holiday season.

Who will step forward in our local government to help at least talk about helping them in a meaningful way?