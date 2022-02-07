Dozens of workers at the Guam International Trade Center in Tamuning were forced to evacuate their offices following a reported bomb threat on Monday morning.

Officers with the Guam Police Department, to include K-9 units, and fire fighters with the Guam Fire Department responded after the threat was called in around 8 a.m.

Law enforcement is in the process of evaluating the building to determine the credibility of the threat.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Employees could be seen in the parking lot waiting for the all clear to be given.

Officers on scene told The Guam Daily Post it could take a couple of hours before the building is cleared and workers would be allowed to go back inside.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense said police are working with the Guam International Airport K-9 units to assess the area.

“All measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the area, the public and all responders involved,” said Jenna Blas, GHS/OCD public information officer.

The Office of the Attorney General, which is also located in the ITC building, told The Post that the building is being checked by authorities.

“We encourage the public to contact us via email as we await clearance to renter the office space,” said Carlina Charfauros, AG spokesperson.