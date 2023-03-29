A private school in Tamuning was placed on lockdown "after a note was found indicating a threat of violence."

On Wednesday morning, St. Anthony Catholic School's administration issued a statement to stakeholders that the school "received an active shooter threat" at about 8:15 a.m. and "immediately issued a shelter-in-place order" before calling the Guam Police Department.

GPD spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella, confirmed police were immediately contacted and an investigation was launched.

"Patrol officers from Tumon-Tamuning Precinct, Special Operations Division and law enforcement officers with (Guam) Homeland Security arrived. They conducted a sweep of the school and extending areas," Savella stated in a message to the media.

As a precaution, Tamuning Elementary School, across the street from St. Anthony, was swept before they were both deemed clear and safe.

While the investigation was being conducted, Archdiocese of Agana spokesperson Tony Diaz said students were to be picked up from the school.

"School officials are notifying parents (and) guardians, through school communication system, that children are safe and that police are securing the premises and conducting their investigation. Under security of the police, parents and guardians are asked to pick up their children at the school at this time," Diaz said in a statement sent out at about 9:30 a.m.

Diaz subsequently added in a statement, "a note was found indicating a threat of violence at the site."

Savella confirmed about an hour later there were no injuries found to students or staff present.

Police did not specify what was written on the note - only that it prompted the lockdown and shelter-in-place.

Previous school threats

Prior to the threat at St. Anthony, there have been a few other schools requiring police assistance in response to violence this year.

The first occurred at Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School on Jan. 31 when the school was shut down, out of an abundance of caution, in response to a student on social media posting a story depicting "several handguns and was believed to be a threat to school safety."

According to Post files, detectives with the Juvenile Investigation Service were able to track down the 14-year-old student who was taken into custody for terroristic conduct and unsworn falsification after admitting to "reposting existing photos of firearms from the internet onto his personal Instagram."

On Feb. 18, a 14-year-old male Guam Department of Education student was taken into custody on suspicion of terroristic conduct. GPD, at the time, stated the student emailed "detailed threats of mass harm at a school campus," Post files state.

On the morning of Feb. 24, a male student of Southern High School, 17, was arrested and taken into custody following a report of a gun being brought to the campus, according to Post files. Southern High was placed on lockdown for about 40 minutes as a result of the incident.