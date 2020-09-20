Three people have been charged separately in the Superior Court of Guam on Saturday in connection with illegal drug possession.

Justin Ojeda Nuguid, 38, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

The suspect was pulled over by Guam police when officers asked if he had any illegal drugs on him, documents state.

During a search, police found a small resealable bag with meth, along with a heat-sealed straw that contained meth, documents state.

In a second case, a man was placed under arrest after being pulled over by police.

Phillip Jesse Manibusan Meno, 52, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

During the traffic stop, officers noticed the suspect was disoriented and allegedly told police, “OK, sir, just going to drop chicken to Swamp Road.”

As the suspect opened a pouch to get his driver’s license, officers saw a clear plastic bag with a green leafy substance, documents state.

During a search, police found an improvised glass pipe, a clear plastic straw and a clear plastic bag that had meth, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told officers the pipe belonged to his girlfriend and that he would take ownership so she doesn’t get arrested.

In a third case, two people were arrested in connection with a burglary reported in Dededo, which led to one of the suspect’s facing drug charges.

Leanaza Shanel Borja, 27, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and theft as a second-degree felony.

Apolinarvo Joaquin A. Yatar, 36, was charged with theft as a second-degree felony.

Court documents state the victim told police two bush cutters and a chainsaw were missing from his Dededo home after being dropped off by one of the suspects.

He allegedly told police the suspects denied knowing anything about the missing items.

A witness told officers they overheard the suspects talking about selling the reported stolen items, documents state.

The pair allegedly admitted to police that Yatar was left in charge of the victim’s property and that they stole three 5-gallon gas containers and a water blaster from a house in Yigo to swap for meth.

They also swapped the victim’s bush cutter and chainsaw for more meth, documents state.

Officers then spotted a small plastic bag with meth and a heat-sealed straw, as Borja secured her belongings, documents state.

When asked about the items, Borja allegedly told police that’s “my dope.”