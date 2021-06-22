Three different weekly vaccine clinics available in Dededo

Residents looking to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and become eligible to win $10,000 or a car in upcoming giveaways, are getting more options to receive their shot.

A release from the Joint Information Center detailed three separate, weekly outreach clinics that are being held in locations throughout Dededo.

On Wednesdays until July 14, drive-thru testing and vaccinations are available at the Farmers Co-op Market. On Thursdays until July 15, vaccines will be offered at the Astumbo Senior Center. And on Saturdays until July 17, on the second floor of the Micronesia Mall’s center court. Appointments can be made online and walk-ins are welcome. Residents can choose to get either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Other upcoming outreach vaccination clinics that will also accept walk-ins include:

• June 22-23, from 9 a.m. to noon at the DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center. Call (671) 828-7604/5/7518 to schedule an appointment.

• June 24-25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Micronesia Mall Center Court. Register at tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

• June 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center. Call (671) 635-4418/7400 to schedule an appointment.

• June 26, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Okkodo High School’s gymnasium. Register online at http://vaccine.guamcovid.com. Pfizer vaccines prioritized for minors 12 to 17 years of age. For more information, email covid@amc.clinic.

About 7,000 more people need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to for the island to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity is key to welcoming back tourists and reopening Guam's economy, officials have stressed. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she would like to meet this target by Liberation Day: July 21.