Three hospitalized in Dededo car crash

Three people were rushed to the hospital following a serious crash in Dededo on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Macheche Road by Las Palmas around 1:47 p.m., according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.

Video circulated on social media shows a white sedan and black sedan were involved in the collision. Guam police officers along with GFD medics were on scene.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One man was found unconscious and unresponsive, while another man and a woman suffered minor injuries, Chargualaf stated.

The three were taken to Guam Regional Medical City. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Police were on scene directing traffic as they investigate how the crash occurred.