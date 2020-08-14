One child and two adults were injured when the structure they were living in caught fire Thursday.

Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly said firefighters were called to the blaze at a home along Chalan Kilites in Astumbo, Dededo, after 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters were on the scene within a couple of minutes to extinguish the fire and treat the injured residents.

The three individuals were transported to Guam Regional Medical City to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The residents' condition was unknown as of press time.

Reilly said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.