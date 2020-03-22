A Homeland Security Investigations probe led to criminal complaints being filed against three men who came to Guam as tourists under the Visa Waiver Program but were allegedly caught working illegally.

Teruki Tanaka, Keng Wei Hu, Tomoya Nobuyoshi were each charged in the District Court of Guam with use and possession of an immigration document procured by fraud.

According to the criminal complaints, the men were recruited to be pilots for Sky Guam Aviation Inc.

The men came to Guam on different flights in February and stated they were entering the United States as tourists and were not seeking employment in the U.S., court documents state.

Tanaka, Hu and Nubuyoshi allegedly said they did not intend to find work on Guam.

Tanaka was subject to a secondary inspection after telling authorities he planned to visit Guam for a 10-day vacation and would be staying at the Guam Plaza Hotel.

Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency officers identified a pilot’s flight logbook and a pilot uniform during a secondary baggage inspection.

HSI agents watched Tanaka depart the airport with the owner of Sky Guam Aviation, who has not been charged in federal court.

Surveillance showed the two going to a Tamuning apartment building.

On March 6, HSI agents conducted an undercover operation where a confidential informant and an undercover HSI agent arranged a scenic air tour with Sky Guam Aviation.

The confidential informant had previously been provided $200 in “purchase of evidence” funds for payment of the tour.

They were picked up at the Pacific Bay Hotel in Tumon and taken to Tiyan where they met with Tanaka and Nobuyoshi, court documents state.

The informant told authorities Tanaka was able to speak English, Japanese and Mandarin and said he’d been working for Sky Guam Aviation and receiving $1,000 a month plus free company housing, free lunch and use of a company van.

When asked why he was wearing a uniform, Tanaka allegedly responded it was because he was a senior pilot with more flying hours of experience.

After the flight, Nobuyoshi told the informant that he earned tips from customers.

They were dropped back to the hotel and were told other customers needed to be picked up for other tours.

On Tuesday, special agents interviewed Tanaka, Hu and Nobuyoshi.

The three allegedly admitted they had been recruited by the owner of Sky Guam Aviation to come to Guam and work as pilots in violation of their immigration rules.