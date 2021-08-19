Three more Catholic school students test positive for COVID-19

The Archdiocese of Agaña said three Catholic schools each reported having one student test positive for COVID-19.

The schools are working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services on contact tracing. They also are communicating with their parents and guardians, according to a press release.

The three schools are Bishop Baumgartner Memorial School in Sinajana, Saint Francis Catholic School in Yona and Dominican Catholic School in Yigo.

This brings to seven the number of Catholic school students who are positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the Archdiocese reported one positive case from Academy of Our Lady of Guam, one from Notre Dame High School and two from Father Duenas Memorial School.

"With guidance from DPHSS, Catholic school administrators assure everyone that they’re taking all measures to ensure the safety of their students and adults," officials stated. "These include isolating positive individuals from the schools and providing direction to those students who require testing, quarantine, or isolation."

The Archdiocese said COVID-19 testing with the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test is available for students, employees and families who are not vaccinated. Father Duenas Memorial School is working with DPHSS to offer the testing to the affected Catholic schools' individuals at its site in Mangilao.

Vaccinated students and students who have not been instructed to quarantine are still to report to school as scheduled.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and our Catholic administrators are praying for the students and their families and ask everyone to pray for all who have the virus.