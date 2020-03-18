Guam has three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to eight.

A total of 65 tests were performed from March 12 through March 18, officials stated in a press release. There were 57 cases that tested negative for COVID-19.

“All three new cases remain in isolation,” officials stated in a press release.

“As part of the GovGuam’s coordinated COVID-19 response, the DPHSS continues contact tracing for the eight positive COVID-19 cases identified this week. The contact tracing investigation includes identifying close contacts of the individuals. Close contacts may include family members and co-workers who will be quarantined and actively monitored by DPHSS for 14 days after their last contact with the case.”