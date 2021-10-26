The recent deaths of three Guamanians have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the island’s total pandemic-related fatalities to 230.

The Joint Information Center reported:

• A 51-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 7 died at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 20. He was not vaccinated. The JIC didn’t include a note of underlying conditions. He is listed as the 228th fatality.

• A 72-year-old woman at GMH died on Oct. 25. She had tested positive on Oct. 12. She was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She is listed as the 229th fatality.

• The 230th COVID-19-related fatality was a 96-year-old woman who was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Oct. 26. She was partially vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 15.

"To their family and friends, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "The notice of other members of our community lost while battling this virus is a stark reminder that this is not ‘just the flu.’ Protect yourselves against this deadly virus by getting vaccinated and taking precautions seriously. Let’s not let our guard down."

And while hospitalizations seemed to remain steady, the number of new cases as well as tests reported on Tuesday was slightly higher than previous days with 152 new cases out of 1,334 tests performed on Oct. 25. That’s a positivity rate of about 11%. There were 41 cases identified through contact tracing.

According to the JIC report, Guam has now had 17,823 COVID-19 cases since the virus struck the island in March 2020.

The JIC reported 51 hospitalizations, one of whom is a pediatric admission at GMH. Of the total patients, 10 are in the intensive care units with six of those on ventilators.

Of those who are hospitalized, 21 are vaccinated and 26 are not, the JIC reported.